Louth Bowls: Kestrels close in on Triples title

Kestrels consolidated their place at the top of the Morning Triples League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club last week with two simple victories over Scorpions and Meridian.

They now need two wins from their remaining five games to clinch the title.

Otters didn’t have a game and lag eight points behind, albeit with a game in hand, while Wasps secured two wins, beating Meridan 18-6 and Mudlarks 13-7, to move within one point of Otters, but having played two games more.

Matelots clung on to fourth place despite a 15-10 defeat to Wishfuls.

* In the Australian Pairs Division One, Derek Blow and Barrie Robinson are guaranteed at least the runners-up spot after they eased to victory against Jean Holdsworth and Wendy Porter.

But Malcolm Pearce and Mike Norton hold top spot after they somehow scraped a 11-8 win against Jenny and Terry Cornwall who were unlucky to lose.

The leaders have a three-point advantage with two rounds of games to play.

Linda and Martin Oldfield lost their outside chance of achieving second spot when beaten 13-7 by Liz Draper and Tony Powell.

* In Division Two, Heather and John Masters are just one win away from clinching top spot after defeating Christine and Bob Tice 21-6.

They have a five-point advantage over Sue Gurbutt and Jane Scott who were beaten 13-8 by Tony Hunter and Joe Yensen.

* Club representatives are manning a stall at Louth market this week for anyone who might be interested in finding out about the game.

* Louth IBC begin a run of three open weekends on Saturday, September 7 when non-members can pop in and try the game. Sessions run from 9am to 2pm.