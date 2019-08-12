Louth Bowls: Kestrels soar further clear in Triples League

Two more wins for Kestrels in the Morning Triples League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club last week put the leaders in a commanding position.

With chief rivals Otters losing their only game, 9-8 to Wasps, it left them eight points clear at the top of the table.

Kestrels eased to a 21-6 victory over Scorpions and then followed it up with a 15-7 win against Dreamers.

Otters almost avoided defeat when grabbing three shots on the final end of their match, but it wasn’t enough.

Wasps also beat Meridian 26-7 to move within three points of the second-placed team.

Matelots are six points further back having lost 21-9 to Wishfuls, but winning 17-7 against Mudlarks.

Meridian stay rooted to the bottom after losing 15-14 against Two Plus One, the third time in a month they have lost by just one shot.

It leaves them four points adrift of Scorpions who managed a 15-7 win over Wishfuls.

* Malcolm Pearce and Mike Norton retained their one-point lead at the top of Division One of the Australian Pairs after winning 19-8 against Linda and Martin Oldfield.

But it wasn’t as straightforward as the result suggested, with the score having stood level at 7-7 at one stage.

Derek Blow and Barrie Robinson consolidated second spot with a 19-11 win against Tony Powell and substitute partner Barrie Scott who was once again standing in for the injured Liz Draper.

Heather and John Masters beat Sheila and Ken Webster 15-8 to remain three points clear at the top of Division Two from Sue Gurbutt and Jane Scott.

The second-placed pair just managed a 12-9 victory over Christine and Bob Tice.

The battle of the bottom two pairs saw Bobbi and Keith Mumby-Croft win 16-12 against Tony Hunter and Joe Yensen to move within one point of their opponents, with three games in hand.