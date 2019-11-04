Louth Bowls: Ladies out after agonising defeat to Horncastle

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s ladies’ team had a Mason Trophy knockout match against Horncastle, with the outcome only decided after a measure on the last end.

The competition is played over two rinks, one at home and one away, both played simultaneously, with aggregate shots determining the winners.

Louth’s home rink of Jean Holdsworth, Sylvia Stainton, Brenda True and Yvonne Cooper were easy winners, but the Louth away rink struggled, although the overall score was very close.

In the end the measure on the rink at Louth went in Horncastle’s favour and gave them an aggregate victory by 39 shots to 38.

The ladies also crashed out of the Yetton Trophy at the first stage when losing all four rinks in the ‘two home and two away’ knockout competition.

* By contrast, Louth’s mixed A team won their County League match at home against Stamford by 123 shots to 71.

The rink of Allan Dent, Alan Watson, Sylvia Stainton and Anne Burchell proved the best for the hosts with a 31-8 win.

There were also victories for the rinks skipped by Simon Reeson, John Welsh and Mike Norton, while a last-end decider saw Keith Kelly’s rink draw 18-each.

* At club level, APS strengthened their place at the top of the Evening Fours League with a 21-11 win against Alford.

It established a five-point advantage over Questors who moved into second spot when hanging on to beat Fast Shippers 12-11.

* The match between the top two in the Ladies’ League saw Tyros beat Jaytones 12-7 and replace their opponents at the top on shots difference.

Follies could have moved equal on points with them, but crashed to a 21-3 defeat against a Ladybirdies trio of Yvonne Cooper, Vanessa Drewery and Wendy White.