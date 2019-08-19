Louth Bowls: Matelots beat Kestrels to keep title race alive

Thirteen proved unlucky for Morning Triples League leaders Kestrels last week at Louth Indoor Bowls Club to keep the title race alive.

The table-toppers had gone 12 games without defeat, but couldn’t clock up number 13 as they came to a sticky end against a Mudlarks trio of Ken and Sheila Webster and Fred Bradley.

Kestrels started badly and were 7-0 down before making a game of it, and on the last end were actually holding a match-winning score of four shots until Mudlarks’ skipper moved the jack to pinch the shot and a 15-11 win.

As a result, Kestrels’ lead was cut to four points as rivals Otters won both of their games.

They just floated past Matelots 14-11 before gliding to a 25-9 win against Scorpions.

Third-placed Wasps still have a mathematical chance of the title, but lost ground when defeated 17-8 by Two Plus One, although they did beat Wishfuls 23-9.

Two Plus One are the in-form team of the month as they won their fourth successive match in beating Matelots 14-8.

At the bottom Meridian, earned a 13-4 victory over Wishful to move within two points of Scorpions.

* The top two places in Division One of the Australian Pairs League have now been confirmed with only the final order to be decided.

Malcolm Pearce and Mike Norton remained three points clear at the top with a 15-8 win against Liz Draper and Tony Powell.

Meanwhile, Derek Blow and Barrie Robinson eased to a 16-5 victory over Yvonne Cooper and John Clayton.

* In Division Two, Heather and John Masters maintained their three-point lead over Sue Gurbutt and Jane Scott who surprisingly lost 11-8 in their game in hand against Bobbi and Keith Mumby-Croft who moved off the bottom as a result.

* The club will have a stall on Louth Market on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, August 28, 30 and 31.

Anyone interested in bowls is welcome to go along and talk to club representatives.