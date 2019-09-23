Louth Bowls: Open weekend a hit as winter leagues begin

Last Sunday was the final day of the run of three open weekends at Louth Indoor Bowls Club and proved the busiest of the six days.

A large number of people attended across the sessions and when all applications are sorted it is likely that the club will have recruited in the region of 25 new members.

The club wishes to thank manager Simon and his regular small band of helpers: Tony, Mike, Jeff and Juli.

* The winter league season got under way last week with a full five days of games across all leagues.

In the Men’s Over 60s League, Seniors began the defence of their title with a 17-5 win against newly-promoted Wickers.

Afternoon Triples champions Taylor Made won their first two games, 24-5 against Trevs, and 19-14 against Rustics, while Mariners also beat Rustics 22-10, and won 15-7 against Legends to become the only two teams to have maximum points at this early stage.

* Morning Triples champions Castaways began their season with a narrow 11-9 win against Webbos, while last winter’s Ladies’ League winners Canaries just edged to a 14-11 victory over Ladybirdies.

* The Mixed Fours League has undergone a big change in personnel with champions SOS not continuing along with other teams being reorganised.

Last winter’s runners-up Barracudas made a bad start when beaten 20-8 by new team Bowldova.

* Evening Triples reigning champions Jackos made a successful start when beating SevenTeaFour 14-10, while Evening Fours title winners APS had a more comfortable 22-12 win against Questors.

There were just two games in the newly-created three-bowl Open Pairs League, with Terry Cornwall and Simon Reeson beating Tony Powell and Barrie Scott 22-7.

Meanwhile, Barrie Robinson and John Welsh hung on to win 19-17 against Tina Reeson and Mike Norton.