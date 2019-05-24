Louth Bowls: Otters back on top as pendulum swings again

The shuffling of positions continued at the top of the Morning Triples League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club which is making for a fascinating contest.

In the first round of games last week, Otters needed a late surge to pinch a 13-11 win against Wishfuls to move into first place.

And elsewhere a 12-12 draw between Wasps and Kestrels saw both teams also move ahead of previous leaders Matelots.

Otters then beat Mudlarks 19-5 to maintain their one-point lead over Kestrels who were convincing winners against an off-form Scorpions trio.

Wasps stayed level on points with Kestrels thanks to a 11-9 win against Matelots who slipped two points behind in fourth.

Mudlarks had crept up the table to fifth spot with four straight wins, but their progress was halted by the defeat against Otters.

* It’s also getting very interesting in Division One of the Australian Pairs League where the top three duos have equal points, while four other pairings are bracketed together just two points behind.

Liz Draper and Tony Powell are top on shots difference, but they were both unavailable to play and their stand-ins, Tina Reeson and Barrie Scott, lost 14-7 to third-placed Gill and Pete Fletcher.

Second-placed Yvonne Cooper and John Clayton were just edged out 11-6 in a close game against Malcolm Pearce and Mike Norton who moved up to fourth.

* In Division Two only four points seperates top from bottom, with Christine and Bob Tice taking over first place by a point after a good 13-6 victory against Heather and John Masters.

Previous leaders Sue Gurbutt and Jane Scott didn’t play and slipped to second, while the Masters are third, one point further back.

Richard Tyrell and Peter Neve stayed fourth after losing 20-6 to in-form bottom pair Anne Malcolm and Charlie Briggs, while Sheila and Ken Webster fought back to earn a 10-10 draw with Tony Hunter and Joe Yensen.