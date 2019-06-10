Louth Bowls: Otters extend lead in Triples League race

Otters remained top of the Morning Triples League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club with two excellent wins.

They beat Weishfuls 23-6, and then won 14-5 against Two Plus One to open a three-point gap ahead of Kestrels who eventually eased to a 18-7 win over Matelots in their only game of the week.

Wasps also just had the one game, but their 21-6 victory over Scorpions was enough to move them into third spot on shots difference, ahead of Matelots who eased to victory against Dreamers.

Mudlarks had a good week, winning 22-4 against Meridian and then just scraping through 11-10 against Wishful to consolidate fifth place.

* Division One of the Australian Pairs League continued to be a close contest, with just two points separating the top seven pairs.

Malcolm Pearce and Mike Norton were both on form as they beat Yvonne Cooper and John Clayton 22-8 to take top spot on shots difference, ahead of Jenny and Terry Cornwall who held on to win 15-10 against Jean Holdsworth and Wendy Porter.

* In Division Two, the battle of the top two pairs saw Richard Tyrell and Pete Neve come out tops against Sue Gurbutt and Jane Scott to knock their opponents off top spot and take a two-point lead.

Heather and John Masters won 17-7 against Bobbi and Keith Mumby-Croft to take third place on shots difference from Christine and Bob Tice who were beaten 24-6 by Sheila and Ken Webster.