Louth Bowls: Triples title remains unclaimed as top two lose

Defeat for the top two teams in the Morning Triples League last week at Louth Indoor Bowls Club meant the title is still unconfirmed.

The results also gave third-placed Wasps a chance of pinching the runners-up spot.

Leaders Kestrels were outplayed in a 17-12 defeat by Matelots, while Otters were beaten 16-6 by Wishfuls.

Otters were also heading for defeat in their second game when trailing 13-7, but they won the final four ends to salvage a 13-13 draw to remain seven points behind Kestrels with just four games and to play and a maximum of eight points to play for.

Wasps scored four shots on their final end against Scorpions to win 19-15 and moved level on points with Otters, but having played one game more.

Wishfuls grabbed one shot on their final end against Mudlarks to win 10-9.

The narrow win moved them into fourth place on shots difference ahead of Matelots who lost 19-11 against Dreamers.

* In the Australian Pairs, the Division One title will be decided in this week’s final round of games.

Malcolm Pearce and Mike Norton dropped nine shots over the last two ends of their game against second-placed Derek Blow and Barrie Robinson to go down 20-9 as the gap was reduced to just one point.

Linda and Martin Oldfield completed their fixtures with a 16-9 victory over Gill and Pete Fletcher to finish in third place.

* In Division Two, Sue Gurbutt and Jane Scott blew their title chances when losing 13-11 against Anne Malcolm and Charlie Briggs.

Leaders Heather and John Masters’ points tally can still be matched by Richard Tyrell and Peter Neve, but only if they win their remaining games.

* The club wishes to thank those who helped out at their stall at Friends of Weelsby Woods Fete, and on Louth Market.