Louth CC: Medler guides Seconds to Barton win

Louth CC Second XI eased their way toward a mid-table finish in Lincs County League Division One with victory at Barton on Saturday.

With one game left to play, Louth sit sixth in the 10-team division, after leapfrogging Scunthorpe with a six-wicket win.

Having won the toss, Barton batted and made a good start as Lewis Barnes and Alex Shreeve (16) guided the hosts to 70-1.

Stewart West finally had the opener stumped for 69, but George Short hit six boundaries in a run-a-ball unbeaten 54 as Barton posted 176-6 from their 45 overs despite three wickets from Raghav Agarwal.

Louth wobbled in their reply as Dan Knapton and Lucas Walker reduced the visitors to 20-3.

John Medler and Dean Jacklin steadied the ship with a 49-run fourth-wicket stand, but when two wickets fell in quick succession, Louth were tottering on 93-6.

But Barton could not remove Medler who found excellent support from skipper Lee Freeman as the pair guided Louth to victory with six balls to spare.

The pair shared an unbroken stand of 87, Medler unbeaten on 78 and Freeman 29 not out.

Barton: 176-6.

Bowling: T. Ryder 11-3-32-0; R. Agarwal 15-4-54-3; R. Koen 8-0-35-0; P. Byrne 5-1-17-1; L. Freeman 3-0-13-1; S. West 3-0-19-1.

Louth: S. West 16, R. Agarwal 3, S. Jones 0, J. Medler 78*, D. Jacklin 27, W. Garlick 9, R. Koen 4, L. Freeman 29*, Extras 14. Total: 180-6.