Louth CC off the bottom despite double bank holiday defeat

Louth Cricket Club showed plenty of fight in their bid to avoid the wooden spoon as they gave title-chasing Bourne a scare on Saturday.

The First XI began the day propping up the Lincs ECB Premier, with just three wins from 15 matches, but almost grabbed an unlikely win at the second-placed side.

Louth made a good start at Abbey Lawn only to stall in the later stages of their innings.

Laurence Scott and Andrew White shared an opening stand of 110, but the introduction of Ben Stroud to the attack slowed the run rate and brought the wicket of White for 40.

With 29 added, 16-year-old Henry Brewster, making his debut in the ECB Premier League, dismissed Richard Bell, and then took the valuable wicket of Scott for 66 to make it 146-3.

Primosh Perera pushed the score on, but lost partners at regular intervals before falling for 36 with the score on 215-9, and only one more run was added before the final wicket fell to Stroud who finished with four wickets.

Stroud and Sam Evison got Bourne off to a steady start with an opening stand of 40.

When Stroud was out for 25 with the score on 91-3, Crossley came to the crease, only to lose two partners to Tom Ryder with just 21 added.

Ben Keast joined the wicketkeeper in a 56-run partnership, but when Crossley was bowled for 60 by Perera (4 for 33), Bourne were still some way from victory on 177-7.

However, Dan Bandaranaike and Matthew Kidd dug in, and by the time Bandaranaike was out, Bourne needed only seven runs for victory.

Colin Cheer and Kidd, with an unbeaten 20, saw them to a tight two-wicket win.

Louth: L. Scott 66, A. White 40, R. Bell 14, P. Perera 36, J. Collinson 8, S. Darke 7, H. Tye 17, G. West 0, T. Ryder 0, T. Cuthbert 0, S. Kirkham 0*, Extras 28. Total: 216.

Bourne: 217-8.

Bowling: S. Kirkham 7-1-33-2; S. Darke 7-0-34-0; T. Cuthbert 4-0-22-0; P. Perera 14-2-33-4; T. Ryder 7-1-38-2; A. White 8-1-39-0; R. Bell 1.1-0-11-0.

* On Bank Holiday Monday, Louth hosted fourth-placed Sleaford and were put into bat first.

The hosts lost Laurence Scott for four and then Andrew White without scoring, and as Sleaford maintained the pressure, Seb Darke went for six to leave Louth 14-3.

Primosh Perera and Alex Bell (21) began the rebuilding process and took the score to 56 before Bell went.

Jason Collinson joined Perera who put away loose deliveries effectively, and the stand took Louth to 96 when Collinson was caught behind off the spin of Dakota Rodgers for 23.

Perera continued to be aggressive, but Stewart West went without scoring to the increasingly confident Rodgers.

The Sri Lankan went past his fifty, but with the score on 121 Henry Tye was bowled by the returning Kapugedera for seven.

Thomas Cuthbert came to the crease and a fine partnership developed, taking Louth to 172 when the excellent Perera was lbw to Rodgers for an excellent 83, which included nine fours.

Stephen Kirkham and Drew Simmonds went without scoring to Jones (3 for 27) and Rodgers (4 for 55) respectively as Louth were bowled out for 180 in the 47th over.

In reply Sleaford began confidently as Rodgers and Patel put on 33 before West caught Patel off Darke for 11.

Chamara Kapugedera joined Rodgers and they began to dominate, with both dispatching any loose deliveries with ease to quickly move the Sleaford total forward. Kapugedera hit eight fours on his way to 50, but then fell, caught by Tye off Perera, for a fine 52.

Rodgers continued to accumulate, but with the score on 128 Hibberd was run out for one, bringing Oliver Burford to the crease.

Again the stand prospered as Louth struggled to contain the batsmen and Rodgers reached his fifty.

Burford was caught by Kirkham, off Scott, for 29, and with the score on 179, Matt Wing was caught by Kirkham off Collinson for four.

But Charlie Roberts joined opener Rodgers who sealed a five-wicket win in the 36th over with 65 not out, added to his four wickets.

Louth ended the weekend in eighth, five points above bottom side Boston and two ahead of second-bottom Scunthorpe, both of whom have a game in hand.