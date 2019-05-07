Louth CC Second XI blasted out of cup by Normanby Park

Louth CC Second XI bowed out of the Bob Welton Cup with a low-scoring defeat at Normanby Park on Saturday.

The visitors elected to bat and made a steady start, reaching 31-1, but five wickets then tumbled for just 12 runs as Gareth Mellors (3 for 8) helped reduce Loth to 43-6.

Adam Grist (10) and Bailey Wright (19) provided resistance down the order before Louth were bowled put for 90 in 34 overs.

Fergus Ringland (2 for 10) gave the visitors hope when he clean bowled both Normanby openers with just 13 runs on the scoreboard.

Mellors led the recovery with a quickfire 26 before three more quick wickets between Lee Freeman (2 for 20) and Wright (1 for 35) saw the hosts slip again to 54-5.

But Louth could not remove wicket-keeper James Barker who guided Normanby to a four-wicket win with an unbeaten 32.

* There was a local derby in Supplementary Cup Group D as Louth Thirds hosted Alford’s Second XI at Legbourne.

A stuttering start saw Louth slip to 68-6, with Lloyd Watson taking 3 for 13.

But a 96-run seventh-wicket stand between captain Steven Sandy (65) and Phil Burrell (58) helped the hosts to 176-8 from their 30 overs.

Zubair Ahmed (3 for 30) did the damage up top as Alford slipped to 69-4 in reply.

Neil Calvert (21) and Justin Owen (31 not out) gave Alford hope, but they ended 16 runs short on 160-7.