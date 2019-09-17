Louth CC Seconds seal mid-table finish with Outcasts victory

Louth CC Second XI completed their Lincolnshire County League campaign on a high note on Saturday.

An emphatic 134-run win at home to Outcasts lifted Louth up to a finishing position of fifth in Division One, with eight wins and five defeats from their 18 matches.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first on Saturday, openers Stewart West (47) and Dean Jacklin (66) quickly put Louth on the front foot.

Henry Tye kept up the momentum with an unbeaten 65, supported by John Medler (21) and captain Lee Freeman (29) as the home side racked up an imposing 258-6 from their 45 overs.

In the Outcasts reply, Tom Ryder (3 for 47) dismissed both openers cheaply.

Matthew Teal (40) and Graham Clark (27) helped the visitors recover to 75-2, but when Ryder bowled Teal, the rest of the Outcasts quickly succumbed.

Reggie Koen (4 for 11) ripped through the middle order and tail to dismiss Outcasts for 124 in the 32nd over.

* Alford and District CC secured a six-wicket success against Louth Thirds on Saturday.

It was third versus fourth in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division, in a contest which saw the hosts extend the gap to 51 points.

Aaron Wilkinson and Lloyd Watson took three wickets apiece as Louth were bowled out for 129.

George Gregory and Charlie Whitehill both claimed two scalps each.

An unbeaten 46 from Neil Calvert helped Alford to reach their target, four wickets down, in the 24th over.

Calvert received good support from Joshua Hallam (25), Graham Codd (24 not out) and Gregory (20).

* Alford’s East Lindsey XI were beaten by two wickets when they hosted Grimoldby on Sunday.

Graham Codd (43 not out) and George Gregory (20) top-scored as the hosts posted 101 all out.

Joshua Hallam took three wickets and Douglas Porter-Robinson two in response, but Grimoldby reached 102-8.