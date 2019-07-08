Louth CC sink Lincs ECB champions Bracebridge Heath

Louth CC First XI earned a brilliant win at defending Lincs ECB Premier League champions Bracebridge Heath on Saturday.

Seb Darke took a wicket in his first over, but the home side then batted steadily to reach 200 before the final wicket fell in the 49th over.

Stuart Fraser-Cattanach top-scored with 55 for Heath, while Tom Cuthbert took four wickets for Louth.

Cuthbert was first out in the reply with the score on 16, quickly joined by Laurence Scott with only three further runs added.

Darke and Primosh Perera added 50 and when Perera was out, and Jason Collinson joined Darke to take the score to 161.

Darke went for 51, but only one more wicket fell as Collinson (63 not out) partnered Henry Tye to guide Louth to victory.

It left Louth in eighth place, while damaging Bracebridge hopes of retaining their title once again.

On Saturday, Louth host Lindum at London Road (noon start).

Bracebridge Heath: 200.

Bowling: S. Darke 12-1-42-2; J. Court 12-3-64-3; T. Cuthbert 10.1-1-33-4; P. Perera 8-2-23-0; A. White 6-0-25-1.

Louth: L. Scott 4, T. Cuthbert 12, S. Darke 51, P. Perera 35, J. Collinson 63*, A. White 0, H. Tye 20*, Extras 18. Total: 203-5.