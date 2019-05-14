Louth CC: Skipper takes six as Seconds roar back at Outcasts

Lee Freeman’s brilliant six-wicket haul handed Louth CC Second XI a narrow victory in a low-scoring Lincs County League match at Outcasts on Saturday.

On a difficult pitch at Hirst Priory, Liam Mcananey (5 for 17) restricted Louth to 101-9 from their 45 overs, with Dean Wright (35) and John Medler (10) the only top-order batsmen to reach double-figures.

Ben Grist, coming in at number seven, also added a vital knock of 22 to help sneak the visitors past the 100 mark.

Pat Byrne gave Louth the perfect start when he bowled Outcasts skipper Matt Teal for two, but James Glew (14) and Josh Bramhill (22) then laid a platform for the reply as the hosts reached 51-3.

Graham Clark added 17 at number five, but skipper Freeman blew away the Outcasts middle order and tail.

He took the fifth Outcasts wicket to fall when removing Brad King for two, the first of four victims he would clean bowl.

While Zubair Ahmed applied the pressure down the other end, conceding just 16 runs from his 11 overs, Freeman single-handedly took the last six wickets, at a cost of just 13 runs, as the hosts collapsed from 71-5 to 86 all out.