Louth CC slip into bottom two after narrow Boston defeat

Louth CC slipped into the bottom two of the Lincs ECB Premier with a dramatic home defeat to basement side Boston on Saturday in what proved the tightest game of the day.

The hosts elected to bat and got off to a very slow start, with little more than 50 runs coming off the first 20 overs.

Coming in at three, Richard Bell, partnered first by Graham West and then by Primosh Perera, gradually pushed up the run rate and then shared a productive partnership with Jason Collinson.

Bell was out for 53 with the total on 167 and Collinson went on to make 47 and help the final score to 209-7.

Boston got off to a better start despite losing a wicket on 10.

William Tether and stand-in captain Jonny Cheer put on 75 for the second wicket, and at the halfway stage of the innings the score was 100-2.

But from 136-3, three wickets fell for only 12 runs, and when Cheer was out for 91 to make it 181-8 with the overs running out, Louth looked to have the upper hand.

Enter veterans Paul Deans and Paul Tether who, with 110 years between them, nevertheless poached quick singles until, with eight balls left, 10 runs were needed for victory.

With seven runs needed, Deans was run out, but Tim Bell proved equal to the task and he and Tether took Boston over the line with one ball and one wicket to spare.

Louth: A. Bell 15, G. West 28, R. Bell 53, P. Perera 15, J. Collinson 47, A. White 15*, H. Tye 9, T. Cuthbert 1, T. Ryder 1*, Extras 25. Total: 209-7.

Boston: 210-9.

Bowling: S. Kirkham 7-0-33-1; T. Cuthbert 7-1-17-0; T. Ryder 6-0-25-1l P. Perera 14-1-49-2; A. White 12-0-53-2; J. Collinson 3.5-0-28-1.

* Alford and District CC Second XI claimed a seven-wicket victory when they hosted Scunthorpe Town Thirds in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division on Saturday.

Aaron Wilkinson claimed four wickets as the visitors were dismissed for 123.

Neil Calvert’s 69 played a large part in Alford reaching their target in the 31st over for the loss of just three wickets.

On Sunday, Alford’s East Lindsey XI were beaten by nine wickets at Louth Taverners.

Alford were dismissed for 92, with Louth reaching 96-1 in reply.