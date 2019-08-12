Louth CC slip to bottom of Lincs ECB after Woodhall Spa loss

Louth CC First XI dropped to the foot of the Lincs ECB Premier with a comprehensive defeat to table-topping Woodhall Spa on Saturday.

While defeat against the leaders was not unexpected, Boston’s resurgent form saw them climb of the bottom, leapfrogging Louth with a win over Scunthorpe.

Woodhall once again top-scored, finishing on 281-8 after Jack Timby and Oliver Caswell got the innings off to a good start with a stand of 84.

Timby went on to make 54 before Harsha Vithana (44) and Joe Irving pushed the score along, Irving hitting 79 off 57 balls with nine fours and two sixes.

For Louth, Tom Cuthbert took four wickets, but Alex King proved to be on even better bowling form for the home side, dismissing the top four visiting batsmen for 42 runs.

A run out made it 56-5, but Primosh Perera and Graham West stopped the slide with a stand of 61 before Vithana ended West’s innings on 24.

From here, the Woodhall bowlers once again dominated, Vithana take two more, King adding his fifth and Irving finishing off the Louth innings on 149, with Perera unbeaten on 64.

Louth First XI are without a fixture on Saturday, but return to action seven days later at third-placed Bourne.

Woodhall Spa: 281-5.

Bowling: Kirkham 6-0-41-0; S. Darke 5-0-25-0; T. Cuthbert 8-0-57-4; P. Perera 12-1-49-1; J. Court 14-0-65-2; A. White 5-0-37-1.

Louth: L. Scott 8, A. White 17, R. Bell 3, P. Perera 64*, J. Collinson 0, S. Darke 8, G. West 24, H. Tye 4, J. Court 0, T. Cuthbert 0, S. Kirkham 4, Extras 17. Total: 149.

* Louth Second XI moved away from the bottom two in Lincs County League Division One with a five-wicket win at home to Alkborough on Saturday.

Alkborough opener Jack Harrison hit 70, but only David Elliott (23) provided any meaningful support as the visitors were bowled out for 139 inside 39 overs after winning the toss and batting.

Reggie Koen (5 for 30) did the early damage, removing the top three, before returning to undo the middle order, with good support from Raghav Agarwal (2 for 32).

In reply, Louth were in trouble at 13-2, with both openers Lee Freeman and Stewart West back in the hutch.

Sam Jones and Tom Ryder both went cheaply to leave the hosts 48-4, but then came a decisive partnership between Alex Bell and Koen.

The latter made a quick 41 before he was removed by Jacob Render (3 for 73) as Louth moved to 100-5, still needing 40 to win.

But Bell took over from here, making an unbeaten 70 as Louth reached their target without further loss inside 29 overs.

The win lifted Louth up to sixth, 31 points clear of the bottom two, ahead of their trip to Holton-le-Clay on Saturday.

* Neil Calvert’s 97 helped Alford and District to victory at East Halton in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division on Saturday.

The batsman was stumped three runs shy of his century, but Aaron Wilkinson (19), Sam Angus (13) and Charlie Whitehill (12) helped the away side post 179.

East Halton were dismissed for 101, with Wilkinson taking four wickets for the loss of 29 runs.

On Sunday, Alford travel to Tetford in the East Lindsey League.