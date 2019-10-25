Louth CC Taverners toast latest Sunday league and cup double

Louth Sunday cricketers celebrated another season of success last week after they were presented with their trophy as league champions.

The Louth Cricket Club Taverners won the East Lindsey Sunday League title for the second year running, narrowly beating Skegness on points and percentages.

Louth CC Taverners achieved another league and cup double last summer EMN-191024-124440002

The Taverners won 11 of their 15 games played last season, helped in part by their three top run scorers Sam Jones (584 runs), Imran Cheema (256 runs) and Dean Wright (253 runs).

Bailey Wright topped the team’s leading wicket-takers with 17 scalps, closely followed by Zubair Ahmed (16 wkts) and Raghav Agarwal (12 wkts).

The blend of youth and senior players again proved a huge success, with many youngsters performing well, including Harry King, Alex Bell, John Burrell, Jack Sandy, Freddie Haith.

Acting captain Zubair Ahmed said: “The future looks very bright for the club and we will be hoping to continue the winning trend in the 2020 season.”

Louth Taverners were also joint winners of the T20 Cup along with Brocklesby Park.

The Taverners were hoping to lift the cup outright for the fifth year running after a convincing 141-run win over Tetford in the semi-finals.

But bad weather and a waterlogged square washed out the final, with all subsequent attempts to stage the match scuppered by the autumnal weather.

The trophy was finally shared, still giving Louth their fifth consecutive T20 title.

Louth CC would like to thank their sponsors Kenwick Park Estate for their continuing support during this and previous seasons.