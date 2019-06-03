Louth claim bragging rights away at Alford

Lincs ECB Premier

Louth 224-5, Alford 152 - Louth won by 72 runs.

Primosh Perera in bat for Louth. Photo: John Aron

Louth claimed the bragging rights following a 52-run victory at Alford and District in the Lincs ECB Premier on Saturday.

Primosh Perera struck an unbeaten 83 to guide the away side to 224-5 off their 50 overs.

Support came in the shape of Jason Collinson (41), Laurence Scott (33), Alexander Bell (15) and Paul Martin (12).

Alford’s Tom White claimed two wickets with other scalps taken by Steve Kirkham, Andrew White and Jack Wightwick.

Lloyd Batchelor began with intent as he struck 49 runs before being trapped by Perera, while Andrew White (37) and Tom White (31 not out) helped the total to 152 before Alford were dismissed in the 39th over.

Perera went on to take three wickets, as did Thomas Cuthbert, with Paul Martin and Josh Court collecting two apiece.

Louth’s victory sees them move 35 points clear of the drop zone, with second-bottom Alford a place behind them.

Louth host Bourne on Saturday (noon), while Alford travel to Woodhall Spa (noon) and their Seconds host East Halton (2pm).

Louth Seconds were beaten by three wickets when they hosted Scunthorpe Seconds in the Lincolnshire County League First Division on Saturday.

John Medler (31), Lee Freeman (17), Samueal Jones (17), Patrick Byrne (13) and Mark Duell (10 not out), helped Louth post 121 before they were dismissed.

In response, Scunthorpe reached 122-7 in the 41st over.

Bailey Wright (three), Byrne (two), Fergus Ringland and Raghav Agarwal took wickets.

On Saturday the Seconds travel to Appleby Frodingham (1.30pm) and the Thirds are away at Keelby (2pm).

The following day Louth Taverners travel to Skegness Sunday (1.30pm).

Alford’s East Lindsey League contest against Skegness fell foul of the conditions on Sunday.

Alford had posted 165-9 with Charlie Whitehil top scoring with 36.

Their fast-paced guests were 60-0 after four overs, with Tim Hughes reaching an unbeaten 50, when the rain fell.

This Sunday the East Lindsey XI travel to South Bank (1.30pm).