Louth Cricket Club host Lincs ECB champions in season opener

Louth Cricket Club will face a tough opening assignment when the Lincs ECB Premier League returns in the spring.

With the new season’s fixtures announced, Louth’s First Xi will open their new campaign at home to defending champions Woodhall Spa on Saturday, April 25.

Louth CC’s Second XI get the ball rolling seven days earlier in Division One of the Lincolnshire County league when they entertain Hibaldstow at London Road.

The Third XI get under way on the same day with a trip to Barton Town Second XI in Division Three.

Indoor sessions are well under way as preparations build towards the new season.

Senior training takes place weekly on Thursdays at the Meridian Centre, in Louth, until April 9 from 9pm to 10pm.

Sessions also take place on alternate Saturdays until April 4 from 4.30pm to 6pm, including this weekend.