Louth Cricket Club: Rain foils Firsts but Sunday XI prevail

Louth CC First XI’s hope of adding a second win to their tally in the Lincs ECB Premier were frustrated by the rain on Saturday.

The Firsts headed south to take on bottom side Boston, but the match lasted just 12 overs before the rains came.

Tom Cuthbert (2 for 31) still had time to wreak a little havoc, reducing the home side to 9-2 by removing both openers.

First he had Tom Poole caught by Henry Tye before captain Laurence Scott took the catch which dismissed Sam Holland.

Boston had failed to add a run when Matthew Poole (1) was caught and bowled by Primosh Perera (1 for 5) with the score on 9-3.

Jonathan Cheer (22 not out) then led the hosts to 41-3 when the rain intervened.

On Saturday, Louth First XI host Woodhall Spa at London Road.

* Batting collapses saw Louth’s Second XI slide to defeat at home to Appleby Frodingham in Lincolnshire County League Division One.

Having been put into bat, captain Lee Freeman contined his good form, sharing an opening stand of 32 with Steve Wright (17).

With John Medler’s dismissal for 14, Louth lost three wickets for five runs to fall to 51-4.

But Freeman then took the lead role in a fifth-wicket stand of 57 with Dean Wright before the opener was finally out, stumped off George Forrester for 51.

Forrester (6 for 41) and Simon Wild (2 for 7) then quickly blew away the rest of the innings as Louth lost their final six wickets for 18 runs to finish 126 all out, Ben Taylor wrapping things up with his fourth stumping.

Mid-match rain left Appleby chasing their target of 127 in a revised 27 overs, and Freeman returned to play a hand with the ball, breaking an openign stand of 24.

Dean Jacklin then ran out the remaining opener Rahman, and two runs later, Patrick Byrne bowled captain Simon Taylor as the visitors wobbled on 32-3.

Freeman finally got rid of Shail Singh for 25 (72-4), but Jay Beattie (37 not out) and Ben Taylor (23 not out) eased Appleby to a six-wicket win with nine balls in hand.

* An innings of 92 from Sam Jones helped Louth Taverners to a convincing East Lindsey District League win on Sunday.

Opening bat Jones shared stands of 45 with James Keefe, 82 with Dean Wright (40), and 41 with James Tye to help Louth post 201-5 from their 40 overs.

John Burrell’s tight opening spell put early pressure on the Holton le Clay reply, backed up by Keiran Byrne (2 for 10).

Jim Birkwood (49 not out) gave the visitors some hope, taking Holton to 100-4, but Bailey Wright came on and put the Tavs firmly in charge with three wickets.

Burrell (3 for 16) then returned with two late wickets as the visitors were dismissed for 148.