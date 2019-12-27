Louth fencer Will Lonsdale (16) impresses on senior World Cup duty

Another Louth Fencing Club junior is looking to continue his stellar rise in his sport after a very busy year competing on the national and international stage.

Last week, the Leader reported on the impressive year of British top-10 ranked junior Sam Blair, who also comes from the impressive stable of young fencers at the Louth club.

His clubmate William Lonsdale also had a packed schedule of competition and headed overseas six times with the British team, competing at Cadet, Junior and Senior levels.

Lonsdale also fought in 14 competitions in the UK, and earned three gold medals, three silver and one bronze in the elite tournaments.

He recently competed in a senior World Cup in Bonn, where all the world’s top fencers were chasing Olympic qualifying points.

The Lincolnshire fencer won three pool fights, an incredible achievement at senior level as the youngest on the British team, finishing the fifth-highest British competitor while still shy of his 17th birthday.

This year overall Lonsdale finished ranked fourth in the cadets (under 17s), second at British under 20s, and 22nd in the national senior rankings.

Club coach Jim Harris said: “William is dedicated to his sport and works extremely hard to achieve his success.

“We would like to thank his new school, Toll Bar, for their help and assistance, and we wish him all the best for the new season.”