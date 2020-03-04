Louth Fencing Club junior Wilf thrives on international stage

Up-and-coming fencer Wilf Broughton is proving he is ready for a step up the ranks after racking up an impressive medal collection this season.

The 16-year-old, a member of Louth Fencing Club, has had a very busy year clocking up the miles with competitions across the UK and overseas.

Broughton has racked up a hatful of medals fencing foil over the last few years in both the Yorkshire League and the Leon Paul National League.

He recently completed a fine medal double in the national league, winning silver and gold in London against some of the top southern fencers.

The St James School pupil has also been doing well in senior competitions, earning a bronze two years in a row in leading adult county competition, the Yorkshire Senior Foil.

Such results earned Broughton a place on the British Under 17s Cadet squad, and in the last few months he has represented his country in Budapest, Paris, Cabries, Bratislava and most recently Rome.

Jim Harris, who coaches the youngster at Louth with wife Kate, said: “Wilf is a hard-working and dedicated member of the club.

“We wish him well as he goes into the next age level, the under 20s.

“We would also like to thank St James’s for supporting Wilf’s ambition to fence for team GB.”