Louth Golf Club: Pam crowned ladies’ champion for 11th time

Louth Golf Club’s 2019 Ladies’ Championship proved a true test of skill and fortitude, with golfers battling rain and mist as well as the course.

A field of 11 ladies competed in the most testing of conditions and played 36 holes to determine the next ladies champion.

Defending her title, Pam Shepherd won for the 11th time after carding a 36-hole gross score of 206.

“I’m very proud to win the championship for the 11th time,” Pam said.

“It’s a pity we had such poor weather which made the course play very difficult.”

Elaine Blyth finished 10 shots back in second place, but did finish the day with silverware.

She lifted the Heath Trophy, awarded for the best nett score over the two rounds, after totalling 172, just two shots ahead of Steph Teanby.

Elaine also won the Teanby Plate AM and PM after recording a nett round of 88 in the morning, and 84 in the afternoon round.

On the same day, 14 club members opted to play for the Cinderella Trophy in a separate afternoon competition over 18 holes.

Linda West won with 23 points, two clear of runner-up Linda Allerton who edged Julie Atkinson into third place, also with 21 points.

The trophies were presented by lady captain Janet Ablott who congratulated the winners and thanked everyone for taking part.

Following the presentation all the ladies enjoyed an evening meal together to celebrate the day’s achievements.