Louth Golf Club: Pam takes honours at Jan’s captain’s day

Louth Golf Club skipper Janet Ablott hosted a successful Lady Captain’s Day last Tuesday with weather and course conditions perfect for both morning and afternoon competitions.

A field of 37 ladies played an 18-hole stableford, while 33 survived ‘The Greenkeepers Revenge’ in the afternoon.

The nine-hole fun competition saw golfers trying to sink almost impossible putts by overcoming obstacles set up by the club’s team of greenkeepers.

All were imaginative and challenging, but the leaf blower on the third green, which blasted the golf ball away as it neared the hole proved the trickiest of all. Lady captain Janet provided a selection of homemade cakes and pastries, Pimms and chilled wine at the halfway house which she and helpers converted into a beach hut for the day.

Following the competitions all players and guests enjoyed a summer buffet before the presentations.

Results:

Morning competition – Division One: 1 Pam Shepherd, 2 Steph Teanby, 3 Lesley Elliott. Division Two: 1 Emily Templeton, 2 Eileen Ballard, 3 Trish Yeomans. Division Three: 1 Carole Church, 2 Sharman Haigh, 3 Joyce Marshall.

Nearest-the-pin – (9th) Gill Leverton; (11th) Moira Barker.

Afternoon competition: 1 Steph Teanby, Eileen Ballard, Josie Trewin; 2 Carole Church, Sandra Daniels, Linda Mawer.

Joy Chambers Rose Bowl (best past captain’s score): Pam Shepherd. Lady Captain’s Day Trophy: Pam Shepherd.