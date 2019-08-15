Louth Golf: European Senior Tour pro leads pro-am winners

Louth Golf Club held the Don Noble Pro Am last week which attracted a field of 20 professional golfers and their teams, all playing for big prize money.

The day was generously sponsored by Richard Noble, of Don Noble Bookmaker, in Louth.

Pro-am winning professional Adam Keogh with Louth GC club captain Eddie Dunkin EMN-190815-095126002

European Senior Tour golfer Paul Streeter and his team of Steve Kellet, Dean Moore and Ray Pearson took the honours with a score of 126 points.

The individual professional winner was Adam Keogh, from Spalding Golf Club, with a fantastic gross score of 68, setting a new course record for the newly-altered course.

* Louth Golf Club members battled it out for the Elliott Trophy last Sunday, a pairs greensome stableford.

Club chairman Keith West and his wife Linda won the trophy with a score of 34 points, stealing it away from Steve Cooney and Eileen Ballard who dropped away with 33 points.

Elliott Trophy winners Linda and Keith West with club captain Eddie Dunkin (left) EMN-190815-095137002

Tim and Lesley Elliott, who donated the trophy to the club, completed the top three.

* The August Monthly Medal was played for on the same day which saw golfers again have to contend with more unsettled weather.

Lee Perkins was victorious in beating Alan Vickerman on a countback over the back nine after both carded rounds of nett 70.

Andrew Gilmour took third place with nett 73, while Simon Smith pipped James Turner to the top gross score, also after a back nine countback, with a gross round of 82.

* The annual Ted Drakes Medal was played for on a very windy Saturday, with some amazing scores in what were incredibly testing conditions.

In first place with a fantastic nett score of 69 was Graham Evison, narrowly beating Shaun Matthews by one stroke.

Greg Boni took third place, edging out Ali Barber, Charles Stratford and Ryan Benson on a back-nine countback after all four got round in nett 73.

Graham Evison won the best gross prize with a round of 79.