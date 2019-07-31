Louth golfer Sam Done hits form with Lincolnshire Poacher win

Louth golfer Sam Done continued to pick up the pace following a slow start to the season with a win on the Midlands Order of Merit last week.

Done celebrated his 22nd birthday in style by claiming a convincing win at the Lincolnshire Poacher at Lincoln Golf Club.

The Kenwick Park golfer carded a seven-under total of 135 after the two rounds to finish three shots clear of his nearest challenger.

The result built on encouraging performances last month at the St Andrews Links Trophy and the Amateur Championship, in Ireland, where he finished 40th and 52nd respectively.

Done was due to begin his latest tilt at the English Men’s Amateur Championship on Tuesday.

“It was a great to have played well on my birthday, and to make only one bogey all day,” he said.

“After a slow start early in the season hopefully it can give me some confidence to finish the season well, and with the English Men’s Amateur Championship coming up.”

Done opened up with a run of three birdies in five holes on the front nine of an unblemished morning round.

His three-under round of 68 put him into a tie for second place, one shot behind first-round leader Jordan Boulton (Notts GC).

“In the morning I played very solidly and it’s always nice to keep a clean card,” he added.

“But that only left me tied second after my playing partner shot four-under, and two others on three-under, so I knew I’d need a good afternoon round.”

His response was perfect as a fast start piled the pressure on his rivals.

He once again made birdie at the third and fourth holes, and mixed two more birdies on the front nine with his only dropped shot of the day on eight.

Having reached the turn in 33, a solid back nine of eight pars and a birdie at the 14th saw Done card a four-under round of 67 to ease away from the pack.

With only six golfers finishing under par, the Louth golfer ended the tournament three shots clear of Harry Glenn (Belton Park) as Boulton faded back to sixth with a second round 74.

“I’ve always liked Lincoln Golf Club and think it suits my game, but haven’t ever really scored that well there,” Done said.

“But in the afternoon I birdied the third, fourth and fifth holes to get my round off to a really nice start.

“From there I played solidly and just tried to concentrate on playing the best I could, hoping it would be good enough.”

The result lifted Done up to 13th, and second-highest Lincolnshire golfer, on the Midlands Order of Merit in a 211-strong field.