Louth Hockey Club: Big wins for Firsts, but no joy on road

Louth Hockey Club’s ladies’ First XI hit six as they thrashed Leeds University Fourths on Saturday, but their second team lost 3-0 away at Bourne Deeping Thirds.

The pattern was replicated among the men’s sides as their First XI hosted Cambridge City Fifths and won 5-0, while the seconds also travelled to Bourne and went down 3-1 to their fifth team.

Louth Ladies' Seconds skipper Annie Ordish. Picture: David Dales EMN-200302-084719002

The men’s second side made the trip south with only 10 players and started poorly, falling behind to two early goals, with Bourne making their man advantage count.

But Louth began to grow into the game and were unlucky not to score when John Eedle had a short corner saved by the home keeper as Bourne went into half-time 2-0 up.

Louth started brightly in the second half and got themselves back into the game when Max Greenfield pounced on a loose ball from a short corner to halve the deficit.

Despite continued attacks and short corners, Louth were unable to get on level terms, and Bourne re-established their two goal lead with a well-taken goal to cap a home win

Catherine Fussey and the Louth defence worked hard at Bourne. Picture: David Dales EMN-200302-084731002

Louth’s man-of-the-match award went to Ishasha Stewart for strong defensive tackles and pacey runs to set up attacks.

* After a fortnight without a game, Louth Ladies Seconds travelled to Glinton to play Bourne Deeping Thirds on a windy afternoon.

Having won the toss, the visitors elected to take the first push-back, with Annie Ordish, Tahreem Sajhid, Sarah Tutt and Daisy Price linking nicely to take play down both wings.

But Bourne’s solid defence made it difficult for the Louth forwards to get a sight of goal.

The home side kept pushing forward with some great young players and were rewarded with the opening goal, despite some excellent saves by Bex Field.

Louth started the second half with renewed energy as Lesley Ward, Tessa Ball and Vicky Booth linked some lovely passes together to tee up the forwards, but the Bourne defence remained solid.

The Louth defence of Catherine Fussey, Sarah Malabar, Julie Martin and goalie Field had to work hard as the hosts continued to bombard the goal.

And Bourne were rewarded with two further goals after a series of short corners to make the final score 3-0.

All of Louth’s ladies and girls showed a lot of fight and were unlucky to concede three goals in game played in a good spirit.

Players-of-the-match for Louth were Tessa Ball and Bex Field.

Louth: A. Ordish (c), B. Field, C. Fussey, J. Martin, S. Malabar, V. Booth, L. Ward, D. Price, T. Ball, S. Tutt, T. Sajhid.