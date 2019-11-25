Louth Hockey Club: Double win for ladies’ league sides

It was a profitable weekend for Louth Hockey Club with three of their senior teams recording wins on Saturday.

The men’s and ladies’ first team won 4-3 at Spalding and 3-2 at City of York, respectively, while the ladies’ seconds beat Long Sutton 3-0 at home, and the men’s seconds suffered the only defeat at home to St Neots.

Louth Ladies' Second XI captain Annie Ordish. Picture: David Dales EMN-191125-105733002

Louth ladies’ first team had another wet journey up to York, but it was well worth the long trip to come home with a 3-2 win thanks to a hat-trick for club newcomer Liz Gleeson.

The game started well as Louth took an early lead as Gleeson, who recently joined the club, got on the scoresheet for the first time.

But City of York Fourths swiftly came back to equalise.

Just before half-time Louth were rewarded with their second goal after a well-worked short corner.

Shannon Graves in possession. Picture: David Dales EMN-191125-105722002

Louth also made a strong start to the second half with another early goal as Gleeson completed her hat-trick.

This was again followed by a swift York response as a penalty flick reduced the deficit to 3-2.

But Louth dominated the rest of the match to see out the win.

* Louth ladies’ second team hosted Long Sutton at London Road on a grey afternoon, and were looking for a win to end a string of recent defeats.

With first pushback, Long Sutton started brightly, attacking the Louth goal, but the defence of Holly Garbett, Cath Hill, Catherine Fussey and Becki Field in goal held firm.

Louth then took the initiative following an excellent run from Tessa Ball right into the Long Sutton D.

Her superb cross teed up Layla Short to slide the ball into the goal.

Louth continued to attack right up to half-time, but the lead remained slender.

The second half started equally brightly, with the midfield of Lesley Ward, Shannon Graves, Sarah Mallabar and Julie Martin using the whole pitch to frustrate the opposition.

A great pick-up from captain Annie Ordish saw her hit the ball across goal for Sarah Tutt to slot into the net.

The final goal came from another excellent team build-up, with player-of-the-match Ball again finding Short, who was in a great position to finish for her second goal.

Louth could celebrate a great team effort and a very enjoyable 3-0 win.

* Louth men’s second team suffered home defeat at the hands of St Neots Seconds despite a battling performance in the wind and rain.

The hosts started brightly, putting the away side’s defence under lots of pressure, but they were unable to capitalise on their chances.

St Neots punished this by scoring twice in the space of a few minutes to make the score 2-0 at half-time.

Again, Louth started the second half brightly with confident passing in their opponents’ half, but they found a defence and goalkeeper in good form.

St Neots used their experience to convert further chances despite great defensive work from Ishasha Stewart and keeper Billy Walker, to run out 5-0 winners.

Louth’s man-of-the-match award went to Billy Walker.