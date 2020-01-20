Louth Hockey Club draw a blank in winless weekend

There was little to cheer for Louth Hockey Club last weekend as their senior teams fell to a trio of defeats.

The men’s first team lost 2-1 at home to Kettering Seconds, with the winning goal coming late on in the game, conceded from a short corner.

Louth Men's Second XI keeper Richard Hill. Picture: David Dales EMN-200120-150310002

Meanwhile, the ladies’ First XI were awarded a walkover victory against Huddersfield Dragons, who couldn’t field a team.

Louth’s ladies’ seconds had a short journey to play Horncastle’s second team, but suffered a 3-0 defeat, and the men’s second team travelled to Kettering and were beaten 4-0 by the hosts’ third team.

The first half started with the home side on top, but it took them until the end of the half to find a way past the strong Louth defence.

Keeper Richard Hill made several good saves before Kettering broke the deadlock.

Mary Hewerdine in action for Louth Ladies' Seconds. Picture: David Dales EMN-200120-150331002

Louth had a great opportunity to equalise just before half-time, but the ball ran just past the post.

The second half continued in a similar vein to the first, with the away side carving out many chances, but without being able to take any.

And Kettering made them pay, adding three more goals to put the game out of Louth’s reach.

* Louth Ladies’ Seconds made the short hop to Horncastle for a local derby on Saturday morning, expecting a tough test against opponents who sit near the top of the table.

But Louth started strongly against a very well-drilled Horncastle team who have many talented young players at their disposal.

The home side kept trying to push forward with good passing from Cath Hill out to Lesley Ward, Georgie Oliver and Sarah Malabar on the right wing, and Daisy Price, Mary Hewerdine, Annie Ordish and Debbie Hulance on the left.

However, it proved difficult for the visitors to break through the Horncastle defence.

Short corners were awarded at both ends of the pitch, with Joski McGarrel making some great saves for Louth, while the home keeper also thwarted any danger.

Just before half-time Horncastle broke down the wing, and sent in a cross which hit the far post, allowing a forward to slot the opening goal.

The same pattern followed in an end-to-end second half, with Tessa Ball and Sophie Trotter working hard in midfield to supply the forwards, but Horncastle continued to frustrate the visitors.

Despite Cath Hill, Becki Field and Catherine Fussey maintaining a strong defence, Horncastle doubled their lead with a firmly-struck short corner.

The routine was repeated soon after for 3-0.

In the final minutes Louth were awarded a short corner, but despite pushing the whole team into the Horncastle half, Louth were unable to get on the scoresheet.

Cath Hill was named player-of-the-match for putting her body on the line throughout the game.

Team: Annie Ordish (c), Joski McGarrel, Catherine Fussey, Becki Field, Cath Hill, Sophie Trotter, Lesley Ward, Daisy Price, Debbie Hulance, Mary Hewerdine, Tessa Ball, Georgie Oliver, Sarah Malabar.