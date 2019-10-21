Louth Hockey Club: George hits four as Seconds rout Bourne

There was just the one win this weekend for Louth Hockey Club’s senior teams as the men’s Second XI thumped Bourne Deeping 8-0 at home.

Elsewhere, the men’s first team lost 3-1 away at Cambridge City, the ladies’ First XI suffered a 5-2 defeat at Leeds University, and the ladies’ seconds, playing at home, lost 4-0 to Bourne Deeping.

Debbie Hulance's double hauled Louth Ladies level at Leeds. Picture: David Dales EMN-191021-085611002

Louth Ladies’ first team had a tough fixture at Leeds Uni on Saturday and were able to field only 10 players against a young squad of 16 students.

After the shock of conceding two goals in the first 10 minutes, the visitors then showed some great attacking play and managed to pull it back to 2-2 at half-time thanks to two goals from Debbie Hulance.

But Leeds came back aggressively in the second half and ran out convincing 5-2 winners.

Louth, however, produced a fantastic performance with every single player giving their all against a huge squad.

Alex Armstrong was also on the scoresheet for Louth men's Second XI. Picture: David Dales EMN-191021-085600002

* Louth men’s second team recorded their biggest win of the season as they dispatched Bourne Deeping 8-0.

The seconds went ahead within minutes of the start through George Cruickshank who tapped home at the back post following quick attacking play from Louth.

The home side then added a second not long after when Max Greenfield deflected a short corner from Tom Sanders into the bottom corner.

Greenfield put Louth further in front when he pushed the ball over the line following a goalmouth scramble.

Louth’s first-half dominance continued with strong defensive play, allowing the forwards to attack quickly which led to two more goals from Alex Armstrong and Cruickshank’s second, to make the score 5-0 going into half-time.

The hosts again controlled much of the second half, with Ishasha Stewart and Aidan Parker causing problems down the wings.

This led to Cruickshank taking his tally for the game to four with another two goals before Greenfield completed his hat-trick to complete the scoring.

The man-of-the-match award went to George Cruickshank for his four goals and good attacking play.