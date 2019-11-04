Louth Hockey Club: Home washouts and away defeats

It was a dismal weekend for all of Louth Hockey Club’s senior teams this weekend with no wins and two washouts.

The weather forced the cancellation of two games, while the remaining league fixtures ended in defeat for the town club.

Heavy rain in Louth on Saturday caused flooding on the London Road Astroturf, meaning the men’s seconds game was called off, as was the ladies’ seconds game – both teams had been due to play March.

The men’s firsts travelled to Cambridgeshire to take on City of Peterborough Fifths, coming away with a narrow 2-1 defeat.

The ladies’ firsts were at Sheffield Hallam Thirds and lost 4-1.

From the push back, Louth men’s first team came out strongly and put Peterborough under a lot of pressure, and although Peterborough put together attacks for their own, the Louth defence remained solid.

Ten minutes into the first half, the visitors had the lead.

Will Trotter dribbled the ball from the halfway line into the D before passing to Olly Trotter at the back post who managed to convert the chance into a 1-0 lead for Louth at half-time.

After the half-time team talks, Louth knew Peterborough were going to come out strongly, and they were proved right.

The home side immediately began to create opportunities, but could convert none of them.

However, shortly after this string of chances, Peterborough finally managed to convert one to draw level, despite Louth’s best efforts to clear off the goalline. The visitors fought back, creating many opportunities, but they, too, struggled to find the net and restore their lead.

Halfway through the second half Peterborough got the winning second goal, completely against the run of play, and to hand Louth a harsh defeat.

It left them eighth in the East League Division 4NW ahead of Saturday’s home match with Wisbech Town Seconds (2.30pm start).