Louth Hockey Club Ladies defeat York to maintain challenge

In what was a quiet weekend for Louth Hockey Club’s senior teams, there was victory in their one match played.

Louth HC Ladies First XI played host to the City of York Fourths in Yorkshire HA Division Two and ran out 2-0 victors at London Road.

Louth Hockey Club ladies battle for ascendancy against City of York. Picture: David Dales EMN-200224-104136002

The result - Louth’s 11th win of the season lifted them up to fourth and within six points of leaders Scarborough with four matches of the season remaining.

On Saturday they continue their quest for promotion with a trip to Yorkshire to take on ninth-placed Ben Rhydding.

All four of Louth’s senior teams are scheduled to be in action next weekend.

The Men’s First XI also have much to play for as they near the end of season, lying fourth and within a point of second placed Peterborough in East League Division Four.

Louth make a block to preserve their clean sheet. Picture: David Dales EMN-200224-104146002

They will be away at Wisbech Town on Saturday, while the seconds will entertain City of Peterborough at London Road.

Louth’s ladies’ second team are also at home to City of Peterborough.

* There are still tickets available for Louth Hockey Club’s annual ceilidh on Saturday, March 7.

Hosted by the Riverhead Ranters, the event takes place at Studio 2000, 19a Queen Street, Louth, from 7pm to 11pm.

The ticket price includes buffet, and the event is promoted by the club to help raise funds for their new London Road pitch.

Visit ticketlab.co.uk to book tickets, visit the Louth Hockey Club Facebook page, or call or text 07849 478370.