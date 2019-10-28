Louth Hockey Club: Ladies lose game of two halves

Louth Hockey Club men’s first team had the weekend off when their home match with Alford was called off because of a waterlogged pitch at London Road.

The men’s second team travelled to Cambridge South and headed back to Louth with a 7-1 defeat, George Cruickshank with the consolation.

Meanwhile, the ladies’ Second XI lost 4-0 at Leadenham, and the ladies’ firsts lost 3-1 at Scarborough, Sophie Brown on target for the visitors.

There was a long drive for the ladies’ first team as they headed to Pickering to take on Scarborough.

Faced with another large squad of 15 against Louth’s 11 players, the visitors were quickly caught off guard and conceded three goals in the first half.

However, Sophie Brown’s hard work paid off when she converted a good cross by Ali Glover, as Louth clawed a goal back going in to half-time.

The second half was a different story as Louth came back out fighting and had most of the play and attempts on goal.

But Scarborough’s goalkeeper did a phenomenal job of saving every shot and winning the match for her side as Louth peppered the goal.