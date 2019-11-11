Louth Hockey club: Ladies win, but men’s sides out of luck

It was another disappointing set of results for Louth Hockey Club’s senior sides, with just one win from four games last weekend.

The ladies’ first team beat Bingley Bees 2-0 at home, but the seconds lost 5-0 away at City of Peterborough Fourth XI.

Alex Armstrong grabbed a late consolation for Louth Seconds. Picture: David Dales EMN-191111-111742002

Meanwhile, the men’s First XI lost 3-2 at home to Wisbech Town Seconds, and the Louth men’s seconds lost 4-2 away at City of Peterborough’s sixth team.

* Hosting Wisbech, Louth’s men’s first team began the match strongly, passing it around excellently and putting the opposition under pressure.

However, it didn’t take long for Wisbech to get into the game, and it was Louth’s turn to come under pressure.

Yet it was the home side who broke the deadlock when Rob Chamberlin slotted the opening goal into the bottom corner.

Wisbech came back strongly and put the home defence under much pressure.

Louth began to look vulnerable at the back and the visitors took advantage to claim a string of short corners, and converted three of them in a row to take a 3-1 lead.

Shortly before half-time, the home side were awarded a penalty flick which Chamberlin scored for his second of the game.

Louth went into the second half strongly, creating many chances, but were unable to draw level.

As the home players’ heads began to drop, their play began to become increasingly sloppy, conceding possession to the opposition.

Both teams had chances and the result could have gone either way, with Richard Limmer putting one over the bar, but neither team managed to get on the scoresheet in the second half as Wisbech ran out 3-2 winners.

Another loss for Louth, but they will look to pick themselves up on Saturday and get back to winning ways when they travel to Cambridge.

* Louth men’s second team succumbed to another away loss as they were beaten 4-2 by Peterborough.

The game started evenly, with both teams creating chances which came to nothing.

It took a moment of brilliance to break the deadlock when a Peterborough forward fired a powerful shot into the top corner from the edge of the D.

Louth managed to equalise soon after following a quick counter-attack as Max Greenfield slapped the ball into an empty goal after rounding the keeper.

The away side then went down to 10 men when captain John Eedle suffered a head injury and went off to receive treatment.

Peterborough used their extra man advantage to restore their lead at 2-1 going into half-time.

Louth started the second half quickly, but again found it difficult to convert any of the chances they created.

The home side, however, were clinical and scored two further goals to put the game out of Louth’s reach.

Alex Armstrong did grab a second for the visitors, but the game finished 4-2 to Peterborough.