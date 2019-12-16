Louth Hockey Club men end 2019 with mixed fortunes

There were contrasting fortunes for Louth Hockey Club’s men’s sides as they ended their year with defeat and victory.

Louth men’s Second XI went into the East League’s winter break with a 4-1 defeat at home to a tough March Town second team on Saturday.

Richard Limmer was on target in the First XI's derby win against Alford. Picture: David Dales EMN-191216-093819002

The game started poorly for the home side who conceded early on from a short corner before March added a second before half-time at London Road.

Louth started the second half well and finally scored from a short corner, with Max Greenfield deflecting in from an Adaam Peera shot.

But despite this renewed optimism, and a period during which the away side were down to nine men, March extended their lead with two well-taken goals to complete a comprehensive win.

Louth men’s first team, however, ended 2019 with a convincing home win.

Entertaining Alford, the home side were 2-0 up before Alford pulled one back just before the break.

The home team went on to play some good hockey in the second half, finishing the game 5-1 victors.

Goalscorers for Louth were Will Trotter (2), Alex Armstrong, Richard Limmer and Andrew Webster.

Neither of the ladies’ teams had fixtures last weekend.

The season resumes on Saturday, January 11.