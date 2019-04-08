Louth Hockey Club reflects on success and survival battle

There was a terrific turnout as Louth Hockey Club held its end of season presentation evening at the London Road pavilion last week.

Chairwoman Lesley Ward said the past season had seen an influx of new members, particularly juniors aged 6 to 14, and the club had never been so healthy

Junior awards winners EMN-190804-112020002

“I was so delighted to see so many club members there, from the youngest to the oldest,” she said.

“And to see everyone enjoying themselves in what I believe is a very special club.”

A highlight on the pitch was the men’s first team going unbeaten all season and being crowned champions of East Region 5NW, while the second team was also promoted, finishing second in East Region 6NWN.

The ladies’ teams both maintained their places in their respective leagues, having introduced many new members in their sides.

Ladies' First XI winners, from left - captain Cath Hill, Sophie Brown, Claire Chamberlin-Rowe and Mary Hewerdine EMN-190804-112031002

Mrs Ward also reminded members that 12 months ago the future of competitive hockey at their London Road home was in serious doubt.

She said: “Although not out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination, the future for the club is looking more assured with the backing of ELDC, Louth Town Council and Magna Vitae towards the replacement of the pitch at the London Road.

“A bid has been submitted to the National Hockey Foundation for funding for this project, and it is hoped this will be considered this month (April).

“I urge everyone to get involved in fundraising to ensure Louth Hockey Club has a prominent role in shaping future lives in town and the surrounding area for generations to come.”

Men's first team prize winners, from left, Ross Armstrong, Ryan Ward, Chris Higgins, Olly Trotter, Tom Keast and captain Alex Newlove EMN-190804-112053002

You can keep up to date with fundraising activities and hockey news by visiting www.louthhockeyclub.co.uk or on Facebook or Twitter.

Prizes were awarded for all levels, from juniors aged six, up to senior members and club volunteers.

The club wishes to thank Dean Wright and his staff for their work behind the bar.

Prizewinners

Max Greenfield receives the outstanding contribution to the club award (junior) from chairwoman Lesley Ward EMN-190804-112009002

Men’s First Team – Top Goalscorer (Ben Young Cup): Chris Higgins. Players’ Player (Carolyn Young Cup): Ryan Ward. Most Improved Junior (The Bunnie’s Inc Trophy): Olly Trotter. Most Improved Player (The Cobbles Bar Shield): Ross Armstrong. Player of the Year: Tom Keast.

Ladies’ First Team – Top Goalscorer: Sophie Brown. Players’ Player (The Angie Butler Plate): Sophie Brown. Most Improved Junior: Mary Hewerdine. Most Improved Player (The Mary Carter White Cup): Clare Chamberlin-Roe. Player of the Year: Sophie Brown.

Men’s Second Team – Top Goalscorer (A.R.T. Demolition Cup): George Cruickshank. Players’ Player (Ma Mason Shield): Alex Armstrong. Most Improved Junior (The Amos Wright Trophy): Alex Armstrong. Most Improved Player (The Chamberlin Shield): Archie Hulance. Player of the Year (The Lancaster Bomber Cup): Ishasha Stewart.

Ladies’ Second Team – Top Goalscorer: Hetty Wells. Players’ Player (Melton the Painters Cup): Tessa Ball. Most Improved Junior (U18): Georgina Oliver. Most Improved Player: Julie Martin. Player of the Year (The Betty Harper Cup): Teresa Hadley.

Junior awards: U8 Boys – Dylan Shoubridge and Edward Laverack; U9 Girls – Tabitha Green; U10 Girls – George Gueritz-Chamberlin and Emily Tutt; U10 Boys – Ralph Hulance; U11 Boys – Cameron Martin and Finley Wells; U12 Boys – Logan Metcalf; U12 Girls – Grace Tutt; U13 Boys – Jesse Eedle; U13 Girls – Imogen Trotter; U14 Boys – Ben Vickers; U14 Girls – Daisy Price.

Summer League (2018) – Louth Oldies Mixed Players of the Year: Deborah Hulance and Alec Newlove. Mixed League Top Goalscorer: Archie Hulance. Junior Mixed Players of the Year: Mary Hewerdine and Max Greenfield. Mixed Top Goalscorer: Adaam Peera.

The John Robertson Cup for Junior Contribution to the Club: Max Greenfield.

Senior Contribution to the Club (The Win Stocks Trophy): Amie Wright.