Louth Hockey Club Seconds topple leaders Peterborough

There were three wins and a defeat for Louth Hockey Club’s senior teams who were back in action last weekend despite more stormy weather.

The men’s First XI won 3-0 away at Wisbech Town, while the ladies’ first team came away with a 3-1 victory against Yorkshire side Ben Rhydding.

Archie Hulance put Louth Seconds ahead against league leaders Peterborough. Picture: David Dales EMN-200203-105804002

And Louth men’s seconds, playing at the London Road pavilion, caused a stir as they defeated top-of-the-league Peterborough 3-2.

The ladies’ seconds, also playing at home to Peterborough, were beaten 3-0.

* Louth men’s seconds recorded a fantastic home win against high-flying Peterborough.

The seconds dominated the opening exchanges, winning a succession of short corners before one as finally converted when Archie Hulance deflected the ball into the goal.

Peterborough hit back soon after with a short corner of their own, making the scores level.

But the home side kept pushing and Max Greenfield finished off another short corner by sweeping into the corner of the goal to restore the lead.

However, the home side were left exposed at the back, allowing Peterborough an easy tap-in to equalise for a second time as half-time arrived with the scores locked at two apiece.

The second half started with the away side putting the Louth defence under lots of pressure, but they held firm, with Ishasha Stewart and Billy Walker making many great tackles to prevent any real chances for Peterborough.

Louth got the late winner they deserved a few minutes before the end when Adaam Peera scored from another short corner to make the final score 3-2.