Louth Hockey Club senior sides toast unbeaten league weekend

There was home comfort for Louth Hockey Club’s senior teams this weekend, with both ladies’ and men’s teams winning at the London Road pitch.

The ladies’ First XI beat Sheffield Hallam 3-1, while the men’s firsts beat Cambridge South 6-3.

George Cruickshank drew Louth level for the second time at Ely Picture: David Dales EMN-200903-084658002

Meanwhile, the men’s second team travelled to Cambridgeshire to play Ely, coming home with a 2-2 draw, and the ladies seconds were without a fixture.

Louth men’s Second XI twice fought back to draw with Ely in an entertaining game in Cambridgeshire.

The game started with Louth struggling to get going as they came under pressure from the home side, and Ely took the lead from a short corner.

However, Louth were soon level when they won a penalty flick which Adaam Peera converted heading into half-time.

Adaam Peera equalised before half-time. Picture: David Dales EMN-200903-084719002

Another slow start to the second half cost the seconds as they went behind again with a well-taken goal.

But George Cruickshank equalised with a great reverse-stick strike into the top corner.

Louth dominated the second half with some great attacking play, but couldn’t finish the game off.

Goalkeeper Richard Hill made some good saves to keep the scores level as the match ended honours even.