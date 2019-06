Winter may well be a distant memory, but Louth Hockey Club are busy and back in action.

The club has entered two teams into the Horncastle Summer Mixed League where teams comprise of five males and five females and a goalkeeper, with players aged from the age of 13 years upwards.

Damien Hill in action for Louth A. Picture: David Dales EMN-191006-152250002

In the most recent games, Louth A lost 3-2 to Alford with both goals from Max Greenfield.

But Louth B completed an emphatic win, 7-1, against Leadcastle.