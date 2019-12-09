Louth Hockey Club teams make home advantage pay

There were some home comforts for Louth Hockey Club’s senior teams last weekend, with three victories recorded and 17 goals scored.

The ladies’ first team beat Halifax 3-2, while the men’s First XI thumped St Ives 10-2.

Sophie Trotter helped Louth Ladies Firsts dominate the midfield. Picture: David Dales EMN-190912-121027002

Louth men’s seconds, also playing at home, saw off Spalding 4-0, but the ladies’ second team lost 3-0 away at Alford.

* The Louth ladies first team brought the first half of the season to a successful end with victory over Halifax in a hard-fought game.

Both teams battled hard until the end as Louth produced a great team performance.

Debbie Hulance, Mary Hewerdine, Sophie Brown and Sophie Trotter dominated the midfield, while Alice Blackwell and Vicki Booth marked Halifax’s strong attacking forwards.

Claire Chamberlin-Roe and Cath Hill co-ordinated the attack from the back, with Teresa Jackson outstanding in goal.

The goalscorers were Debbie Hulance, Sophie Brown and Sarah Charnley, with Liz Gleeson setting up the opportunities.

* Louth men’s First XI recorded an emphatic home victory, thrashing St Ives 10-2 at London Road.

The home team was well organised in all areas of the pitch and used the ball well, stretching the play.

Having led 3-1 at half-time, the hosts added eight further goals in the second half.

Goalscorers were Alex Armstrong, Max Greenfield, Will Trotter, Oliver Wright, Rob Chamberlin, Alec Newlove, Andrew Webster.

* Louth men’s seconds recorded a great home win by beating Spalding.

The game started fairly evenly with both teams creating chances, but both defences held firm until Louth won a short corner which Adaam Peera dispatched to put Louth ahead.

The home side continued to defend well, with Richard Hill making some great saves in goal to preserve Louth’s slender lead up to half-time.

The seconds continued to produce confident passing play in the second half, and they doubled their lead through Archie Hulance, who finished off a quick attacking move with a strike into the bottom corner.

Ross Armstrong then added a third before Max Greenfield rounded off the scoring with a back-post tap-in to give Louth a deserved win.

The man-of-the-match award was split evenly between Billy Walker and Richard Hill.