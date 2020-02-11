Louth Hockey Club: Win and a draw for First XIs

There was a win, a draw and two defeats on a blustery weekend for Louth Hockey Club.

The men’s first team took on Alford in Skegness and won 4-0, while the ladies’ first team drew 3-3 with Canalside Terriers in Yorkshire.

Both second teams played at Louth’s London Road home last weekend.

The ladies’ seconds lost 3-0 to Leadenham, and the men went down 4-1 against Cambridge South.

* Louth Hockey Club is holding a Ceilidh Dance with The Riverhead Ranters to help raise money for their new Astroturf pitch.

It takes place on Saturday, March 7, from 7pm to 11pm, at Studio 2000, in Queen Street.

Tickets cost £15 for adults, £10 for under 18s, and £40 for a family ticket (2+2), with additional children £5 each.

Tickets include a buffet and can be booked at ticketlab.co.uk, via Louth Hockey Club’s Facebook page, or by calling or texting 07849 478370.