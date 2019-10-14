Louth Hockey Club: Wright double helps First XI hit back

It was a mixed bag of results last weekend with two wins and two defeats for Louth Hockey Club’s four senior teams.

The men’s First XI beat Bourne Deeping Thirds 6-0 at home, while the men’s seconds were unrewarded for their long journey to Cambridge, suffering a 4-1 defeat to Cambridge City Sixth XI.

First XI skipper Alex Newlove capped the scoring in the 6-0 win Picture: David Dales EMN-191014-095207002

The ladies’ second team lost 6-0 at home to Horncastle Seconds, but the ladies’ firsts won without picking up a stick when their opponents conceded the game.

After their loss the previous weekend, Louth’s men’s first team needed a win to get them back on form when they hosted Bourne Deeping.

Louth began strongly, passing the ball around the opposition and creating many opportunities.

Five minutes into the half Louth bagged their first goal through Ollie Wright who nicked a loose ball and smashed it past the keeper.

The goal boosted Louth’s confidence and led them to a second goal from Rob Chamberlin who received a through ball and took on the keeper before slotting it away, for 2-0.

The hosts maintained a high press keeping Bourne in their own half, and just before half-time Tom Keast got a third goal to make it 3-0 at the half-time break.

Louth came out hard after half-time, putting Bourne under immense amounts of pressure.

However, Bourne kept on fighting, pulling through with some counter-attacks which led to nothing.

And early in the second half Louth got their fourth through Will Trotter who drove into the D and put the ball between the keeper’s legs.

Shortly after this Louth gained a short corner and Ollie Wright got his second of the game, scoring from a deflection.

Not long before the final whistle blew Louth got a sixth from skipper Alec Newlove, who had a shot from the top of the D and placed it in the bottom corner to complete the scoring.

On Saturday, the men’s First XI will be away at Cambridge.

* Louth men’s seconds suffered an away defeat at a damp Cambridge City.

The seconds struggled to get out of their own half during the first few minutes of the game and this pressure resulted in an early goal for the home side, quickly followed by another.

Louth did produce some neat attacking play early in the second half, but couldn’t produce a goal from it, and Cambridge added to their lead from a short corner.

The seconds did manage to grab one goal back through George Cruickshank who tapped the ball over the line to make the score 3-1.

However, the home side confirmed victory late on with a fourth goal to hand Louth their second defeat of the season.

The man-of-the-match award went jointly to Alex Armstrong, Ishasha Stewart and Max Greenfield.