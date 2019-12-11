Louth horse racing coach wins honour at UK Coaching Awards

Louth horse racing coach Sue Ringrose joined an impressive cast list when she was named among the winners at last week’s UK Coaching Awards.

Ringrose, a coach educator for the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), picked up the Coach Developer of the Year honour at the evening on Thursday.

Other winners on the night included Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp, Judy Murray, and Mel Marshall, coach of world and Olympic champion swimmer Adam Peaty.

Ringrose, who has helped create a coaching culture for the BHA’s Jockey and Rider Coaching programmes, has trained more than 50 coaches in recent times – all qualifying with a 100 per cent record.

As well as writing a coaching handbook, she has inspired senior racing staff to train as rider coaches, developing more than 6,000 racing grooms in the process.

Ringrose, who is based at New Farm Equestrian, in Muckton, also secured a grant of more than £300,000 for her coaches to continue their development.

“I was absolutely ecstatic to win the award – it is a marvellous accolade to mark 45 years working in the industry,” she said.

“I owe a lot to the British Horse Racing Authority for giving me the opportunity to really develop coaching in racing.”

“There are so many things I find rewarding about coaching.

“I love helping people from all different backgrounds achieve their ambitions and aims, and creating a really positive, inspirational learning environment.”