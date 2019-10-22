Louth Indoor Bowls Club improve with rink win at Skegness

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s Mixed B team were in County League action away against Skegness A on Sunday.

Having already lost on all five rinks when visiting their B team two weeks earlier, their hopes weren’t too high for this latest visit.

But with one or two more experienced players in the line-up they gave it a go and although losing the match on aggregate shots they did manage two points from one rink win.

That honour went to the foursome of Gill Ramsden, Rachael Stanley, Mike Norton and Michael Cheese who twice fought back from seven shots down to go in front and hang on for a 24-23 win.

* In the club’s leagues, Maureen Rice and Graham Wood moved to the top of Division Two of the Friday Mixed Pairs on shots difference following a 17-11 win over Sue Page and Mike Catlow.

Previous leaders Jean Holdsworth and Andrew McMaster were beaten 18-9 by Sally and Barry Coultas who moved up to joint-third on points with the top two pairs.

* Jane and Ron Conway top Division Three as they made it three wins out of three when beating Sue Gurbutt and Martin Green, 16-4.

APS are clear leaders in the Evening Fours League and they consolidated their position with a 22-13 win against Fast Shippers,

* The quiz night on Saturday was very well attended with more than 50 people wrestling with the questions set by club manager Simon.

The winning team comprised of Linda and Martin Oldfield, and Bobbi and Keith Mumby-Croft who shared the cash prize.

The next quiz is likely to be in February.