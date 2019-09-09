Louth Indoor Bowls Club: Kestrels claim Triples League crown

All the summer league titles were decided after last weeks’ games at Louth Indoor Bowls Club.

Kestrels became champions of the Morning Triples League with a 24-5 win against Wasps who had held hopes of finishing runners-up.

Wasps did beat Matelots 14-11 in their second game, but barring some freak scores in this week’s final round of games it is Otters who will claim second spot after they eventually overcame strong resistance from Meridian to win 16-8.

Kestrels enhanced their position with a 18-9 victory over Wishfuls who had earlier lost 19-8 to Two Plus One, but remained fourth on shots difference ahead of Mudlarks who beat Matelots 12-8.

Matelots’ two defeats saw them slip to sixth, but on the same points tally as the two teams above them.

The battle of the bottom two saw Meridian beat Scorpions 20-13 to retain hopes of avoiding last place, but they are still two points adrift and have played one game more.

* The final set of games in the Australian Pairs League saw Malcolm Pearce and Mike Norton clinch the Division One title with a 21-11 win against Jean Holdsworth and Wendy Porter.

They finished three points ahead of Derek Blow and Barrie Robinson who had a tough game against Gill and Pete Fletcher and went down 15-8.

It has proved a competitive division as just three points separated the next four pairs in the final standings.

* The Division Two title went to Heather and John Masters who won 17-10 against Anne Malcolm and Charlie Briggs.

Sue Gurbutt and Jane Scott confirmed their runners-up spot after beating Sheila and Ken Webster 12-10.

Such was the closeness of the division that only five points separated Bobbi and Keith Mumby-Croft in third place from the pair that finished bottom.