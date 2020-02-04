Louth Indoor Bowls Club men defeat County League leaders

In an effort to remove the threat of relegation, Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s men’s A team produced an excellent victory in their County League match at home to Division One leaders Stamford A.

Having been called up from the B team, Ken Hasnip helped Derek Woodforth, Bob Ledgerwood and Pete Hill to be the home club’s best rink in their 26-14 win. Colin Smith’s rink won 21-12 and John Welsh’s rink won 18-16 as Louth won on aggregate shots by 94 to 85.

* Louth’s men’s B team also won three rinks in their match at home against Horncastle and set up their first aggregate shots victory of the season.

The best Louth rink was that of Barry Toyn, Derek Blow, Kevin Johnson and Andrew McMaster which won 24-11.

Jonathan Skill’s rink, including 15-year-old Daniel Stanley, won 16-10, while Ken Hasnip had another good day helping his rink to a 18-16 win to help the overall 89 shots to 78 victory.

* At club level there was a crazy game in Division One of the Friday Mixed Pairs where leaders Rachael Stanley and Mike Norton galloped into a 15-1 lead.

Opponents Wendy and Vic White suddenly found their form and surged back into a 19-16 lead.

But the Stanley-Norton pairing recovered for a final sprint and grabbed three shots on the final end to win 21-19.

Gill and Pete Fletcher also had an up-and-down game before eventually losing 20-13 to Sylvia Stainton and Mally Hewson dropping them to third spot.

It left them one point behind Pat Willoughby and Barrie Robinson who beat Irene Bailey and Tony Nielsen to climb into second spot, three points behind the leading duo, but with a game in hand.

* Barrie Robinson and John Welsh remained unbeaten in the three-bowl Open Pairs after a hard-earned 19-13 win against Pam and Keith Dennett.

The result put them four points ahead of Terry Cornwall and Simon Reeson who didn’t play and now have a game in hand.