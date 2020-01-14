Louth Indoor Bowls Club reach national last 16

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s men’s team continued their good run in the Over 60s National Double Rink competition with an excellent 34-26 aggregate shots victory over Alfreton.

The Louth home rink of Mally Hewson, Keith Kelly, Dave Warren and John Welsh were narrowly beaten 13-12, but the away rink of Mark Freemantle, Mike Leverton, Rob Lamb and Colin Smith came up trumps once again with a 22-13 win.

This puts the club into the last 16 where they will now face Stamford.

* Louth’s men’s over 60s team were also successful in their County League match at home to Sleaford and won on aggregate shots by 118 to 83.

The hosts had four winning rinks, the best a 36-13 victory by Eddie Burak, Dave Wise, Malcolm Cooper and Colin Smith.

Only a one-shot defeat on the other rink prevented Louth from scoring maximum points, and the result keeps the team firmly in mid-table.

* The Mixed A team travelled to Horncastle and came away with an aggregate shots victory of 99-79 thanks to two rink wins and one draw.

It could so easily have been four rink wins for Louth, but one rink dropped two shots, after a measure, on their final end to lose by a single shot, while Horncastle clung on to one shot on another rink to get a draw.

But the result keeps the team at the top of Division One, 16 points ahead of Spalding, but having played a game more.

There are a maximum of 18 points per match.

* Louth’s Men’s B team were well beaten on aggregate at Skegness, but did manage one rink win thanks to the efforts of Paul Radford, Malcolm Pearce, Paul Stanley and Barry Toyn which triumphed 19-15.

This Saturday, the Men’s A team are at Lincoln, whilst the Mixed B outfit are at home to Lincoln B on Sunday.