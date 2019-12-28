Louth Indoor Bowls Club toast perfect league records

With Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s league fixtures disrupted by Christmas, only a few matches went ahead.

But worthy of note are three 100 per cent records still intact at this stage of the Winter League season.

Barrie Robinson and John Welsh have won all seven of their games in the three-bowl Pairs League to top Division One ahead of Terry Cornwall and Simon Reeson who have suffered just one defeat.

Barrie Robinson is also unbeaten after seven games in Division Three of the Australian Pairs League with Pat Willoughby.

They are two points ahead of Jean Holdsworth and Tony Willoughby.

The only other perfect record is in Division Three of the Friday Mixed Pairs League where Carole Precious and Bob Ledgerwood have won their four games to date.

But they lag eight points behind leaders Jane and Ron Conway because of games being deferred because of holiday commitments.

* Elsewhere, APS moved five points clear in the Evening Fours League when beating Blossom Way 15-10, while second-placed Alford were held 11-11 by Wayouts.

Derek Blow and Paul Wright opened a two-point gap at the top of Division Two of the Three-bowls Pairs when edging a 15-14 win over rivals Bernice Culham and Anne Burchell.

Terry Cornwall and Paul Radford are five points clear in Division Two of the Australian Pairs League after a resounding win over Doreen Dyson and David Schafer.

But second-placed Carol and Colin Smith suffered a 15-11 defeat against Michael Cheese and Sue Gurbutt.

Members are reminded that annual subscriptions are due on January 1.