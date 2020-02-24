Louth Indoor Bowls Club: Top two pull clear of chasing pack

At Louth Indoor Bowls Club, the top two teams in the Evening Fours League pulled further away from the pack when notching up victories.

Leaders APS eased to a 24-7 win over third-placed Alford, but Fast Shippers nearly ran aground against Questors before getting back on course to win 15-10 and stay three points adrift of APS.

* John Welsh and Barrie Robinson maintained their 100 per cent record in the Three-Bowl Pairs with a 19-11 win over second-placed Terry Cornwall and Simon Reeson.

The win opened a six-point gap over their opponents.

* Competition is hotting up in Division Two of the Morning Triples League, with four teams separated by just five points.

Tornados have a two-point advantage at the top after a comfortable win over Backwoodsmen.

Second-placed Louth were edged out 12-11 by third-placed Jaywalkers who moved within one point of their opponents, and Otters remain in the hunt after beating Scorpions 16-4.

* In Division One of the Friday Mixed Pairs, Pat Willoughby and Barrie Robinson had a good win against Carol and Keith Kelly.

Rachael Stanley and Mike Norton remained one point behind after finding their form in the second part of their game against Wendy Blyth and Alan Watson.

They came from 11-1 down to shade their opponents 16-14.

Gill and Pete Fletcher are third after defeating Carol and Colin Smith 20-4.

It was a similar story for Division Two leaders Jean Holdsworth and Andrew McMaster.

They were heading for defeat against second-placed Mally Wade and stand-in partner Heather Masters before grabbing four shots on the final end to win 13-12 and go four points clear.

Carole Precious and Bob Ledgerwood made it 10 wins from as many games in Division Three with a hard-earned 15-9 victory over Anne Malcolm and Charlie Briggs.

The result took them top on shots difference and with two games in hand.