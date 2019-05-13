Louth Indoor Bowls Club: Wasps go top

Wasps moved to the top of the Morning Triples League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club last week when winning both their games, while their nearest rivals all slipped up.

Kestrels had begun the week in first place on shots difference, and they held that position after beating Matelots 21-10.

Otters, meanwhile, won 17-7 against Dreamers, and Wasps were third after grabbing four shots on the final end to win 18-17 against Wishfuls.

But Kestrels then lost 15-11 to Mudlarks and Otters were beaten 11-6 by a Two Plus One trio of Pat Morley, Pete Neve and Richard Tyrell who gave their team its first win of the season.

Wasps then did just enough to beat Meridian 14-10 to move two points clear at the top.

* In the Australian Pairs Division One, Liz Draper and Tony Powell maintained their 100 per cent record as they eased to a 23-7 win against Jenny and Terry Cornwall.

The result meant they retained top spot on shots difference from Linda and Martin Oldfield who hung on to beat John Clayton and substitute partner Janice Hexton 9-6.

Heather and John Masters won 11-6 against Anne Malcolm and stand-in partner Stuart Robinson to remain top of Division Two.

Second place went to Sue Gurbutt and Jane Scott who held off a spirited fightback from Tony Hunter and Joe Yensen to win 15-13.

Sheila and Ken Webster moved up to third place after coming good in the latter stages of their game against Bobbi and Keith Mumby-Croft to pinch an 11-10 win.

Elsewhere it was a good week for Pete Neve and Richard Tyrell as they notched their first pairs win with a 16-7 victory over Christine and Bob Tice.